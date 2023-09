Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking This Week

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) were sinking 11.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline extended a sell-off that began last week following the biopharmaceutical company's announcement of pricing for a public offering of stock and pre-funded warrants.CymaBay issued more than 12.5 million new shares at a price of $17.13 per share. It also sold pre-funded warrants to buy 583,771 shares at a price of $17.1299 per underlying share and with an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. Public stock offerings are double-edged swords for companies. On the positive side, they help raise much-needed capital. In this case, CymaBay generated gross proceeds in the ballpark of $225 million. The downside, though, is that they cause a dilution in the value of existing shares. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel