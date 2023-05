Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Nose-Dived This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A significant miss on quarterly earnings combined with a big change in its C-suite put a damper on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the biotech's stock suffered an 11% decline over that stretch of time as a result. CymaBay, a clinical-stage biotech that concentrates on fighting liver and other chronic diseases, reported its first-quarter results on Monday. The pre-revenue company booked a loss of $28.7 million for the period, a slightly deeper shortfall than the first-quarter 2022 figure of $27.8 million. On a per-share basis, the former worked out to $0.29 per share. Analysts were expecting CymaBay to do considerably better. On average, they were modeling a per-share net loss of only $0.09. Continue reading