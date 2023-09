Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Popped Again Today

For the third day in a row, shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) enjoyed a very healthy gain in price. That came on the announcement of a capital-raising effort by the company. Ultimately, CymaBay stock closed Monday more than 5% higher; by comparison, the S&P 500 index managed only a 0.7% increase.Monday morning, CymaBay announced that it had floated a $150 million issue of common stock and warrants. The clinical-stage biotech said it intends to grant the offering's underwriting syndicate, led by BTIG, a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the amount of shares in the issue. These shares include stock that undergirds the pre-funded warrants. CymaBay said that the funds raised will be channeled into the development of its investigational drug seladelpar, which targets a rare chronic inflammatory liver affliction called primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The monies will be used for clinical trials, the company's working capital, and "general corporate purposes." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel