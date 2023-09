Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Triumphed Again on Tuesday

The hot-streak biotech stock of the moment, CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY), again rose in price on Tuesday. That extends the company's winning streak on the market following the impressive late-stage clinical results from a key investigative drug. The company's shares rose almost 3% higher on the day on news that it has upsized its coming stock issue.After market hours on Monday, CymaBay said that it is expanding that issue to a total of $225 million worth of its common stock and warrants; previously, it had targeted gross proceeds of $150 million. That $225 million will consist of just over 12.5 million shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors that it did not identify, pre-funded warrants to purchase 583,771 shares. The stock is to be sold in a public offering at a price of $17.13 per share; the warrants will cost one-tenth of a cent less. The offering's underwriters have been granted a fairly standard 30-day option to buy additional stock, in this case a collective amount of slightly more than 1.97 million shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel