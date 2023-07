Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) are losing ground in Friday's trading following the release of preliminary second-quarter data. The quantum -computing specialist's stock was down 7.3% at noon ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.D-Wave Quantum published preliminary Q2 data before the market opened today. While the company expects substantial bookings growth, the early second-quarter results and forward guidance appear to have disappointed the market. D-Wave reported total bookings of $2.5 million in the second quarter, representing 146% growth year over year (YOY). Revenue is projected to come in between $1.65 million and $1.8 million. While these figures suggest strong YOY momentum, there are also signs of significant growth deceleration in the data.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel