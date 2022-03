Why Dada Nexus Stock Blasted 26% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

China-based food-delivery specialist Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) delivered some appealing quarterly results to its shareholders. As a result, on Wednesday, the company's share price shot up by almost 26%.After market hours on Tuesday, Dada Nexus divulged its Q4 of fiscal 2021 figures. These show that revenue dipped slightly on a year-over-year basis, sliding to almost 2.02 billion yuan ($319 million) from 2.03 billion yuan ($322 million). Dada Nexus would have shown significant growth (nearly 81%) had it not been for one crucial factor.Continue reading