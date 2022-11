Why Dada Nexus Stock Was Blasting Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A week that started out well for Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) only got better when the China-based retail delivery company published its third-quarter results on Thursday. As a result, its shares were up a very tasty 39% week to date as the sun rose on Friday, data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed.On Tuesday, Dada Nexus set the stage for its encouraging third quarter by unveiling its performance on Singles Day. This is an unofficial but very popular holiday in China that commemorates, you guessed it, people currently without partners (it's also known as "Double 11," as it falls on Nov. 11). The company was more than happy to divulge that it set new records for sales and delivery volume during this year's Singles Day. Total sales increased by 80% over those of the 2021 holiday, fueled in particular by beverages, electronics, baby skin care, and home decor products, among others. Somewhat oddly, Dada Nexus did not put a financial figure on either sales or volume for the 2022 event.Continue reading