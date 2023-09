Why Daktronics Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) rallied as much as 19% early Wednesday, but settled to trade up 6.1% as of 3:55 p.m. ET after the electronic display components specialist announced strong fiscal first-quarter 2024 results (for the period ended July 29, 2023). Quarterly revenue climbed 35.3% year over year, to $232.5 million -- above analysts' models for revenue closer to $198 million -- while net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) swung to $19.2 million, or $0.42 per share, from a loss of $0.12 per share in the same year-ago period. On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, Daktronics ' earnings were $0.62 per share, well above consensus estimates for adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share. Daktronics Chairman and CEO Reece Kurtenbach credited the company's performance to "strong execution across all business areas," noting his teams effectively utilized their capacity to complete manufacturing and installation in time for the start of the fall football season within its High School Park and Recreation (HSPR) business. He added that lead times for customers are now back down close to pre-pandemic levels.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel