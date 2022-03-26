|
26.03.2022 16:45:00
Why Darden Restaurants Lowered its Outlook
It hasn't been long since Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock was popular with investors seeking to bet on a strong growth rebound associated with the waning of the pandemic. The idea was that the owner of major national brands, including Olive Garden, would see a huge traffic rebound as consumers returned to their pre-pandemic eating habits.Darden's latest earnings report did show sharp sales gains compared to late 2020. However, that surge was tempered by several negative trends that are threatening the chain's short-term sales and earnings outlook.Let's dive right in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!