Why Darling Ingredients Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) were moving higher today after the processor of food and fuel ingredients posted better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report.As of 2:37 p.m. ET, the stock was up 9%.Revenue in the quarter jumped 31% to $1.79 billion, easily beating estimates at $1.62 billion.Continue reading