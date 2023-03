Why Darling Ingredients Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) were pulling back today after the food and fuel supplier posted disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, as it missed estimates on the bottom line.As of 10:58 a.m. ET, the stock was down 9.7%.Revenue in the fourth quarter jumped 28% to $1.76 billion with the help of acquisitions, beating estimates at $1.7 billion. Continue reading