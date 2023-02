Why Datadog, Atlassian, and Zscaler Stocks All Rallied on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader market indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as investors focused on the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and what it meant for the Federal Reserve's ongoing battle to tame inflation. The latest U.S. government data reveled that while that inflation cooled somewhat last month, it was still higher than expected.With that as a backdrop, shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped 2.9%, Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 2.9%, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) climbed 0.9%, as of 2:30 p.m. ET.While one stock had some company-specific news, the move was muted, suggesting that investors were primarily focused on the mixed economic data.Continue reading