26.07.2022 00:09:35
Why Datadog, HubSpot, and MongoDB Stocks Slumped Today
Shares of a number of high-growth stocks tumbled on Monday as investors focused on economic issues that had the major U.S. stock indexes looking for direction.Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was off by as much as 4.6%, HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock was down as much as 4.8%, and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) slumped as much as 5.9%. At the end of the session, the trio was still trading lower, down 3.5%, 3.2%, and 4%, respectively. The broader market indexes ended the day mixed, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.13% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.43%.There was very little company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the overall condition of the economy had a hand in driving these stocks lower.Continue reading
