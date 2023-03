Why Datadog, MongoDB, and DocuSign Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud software stars Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were all falling hard today, down 4.1%, 4.4%, and 4.8%, respectively, as of 2:07 p.m. EDT.The decline marks a reversal from the past week when most high-growth software stocks rallied as the unfolding banking crisis caused short- and long-term yields to fall significantly.However, as the U.S. government and large U.S. banks took aggressive action to contain the fallout from the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and other regional banks, and as Europe forced the acquisition of troubled bank Credit Suisse by UBS Group, investors seem to be betting on a stabilization in the financial system and the economy.