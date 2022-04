Why Datadog Fell Over 12% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) sank 12.4% this week through 12 p.m. ET, even though there was little to no information coming from the company over the past five days. Yet since Datadog sports a very high valuation, it was taken down along with a lot of other promising growth stocks, as long-term interest rates rose amid hawkish Federal Reserve commentary.Datadog has been one of the true all-stars of the enterprise software space. Its cloud-based observability tools have seen rapid uptake, resulting in the company's revenue surging by an impressive 84% last quarter.Continue reading