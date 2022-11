Why Datadog Is a No-Brainer Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Having as many data points as possible when deciphering when something is wrong or how to improve a process is critical. However, collecting these data points for software programs can be difficult. That's where Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) can help with its application performance monitoring (APM) software.Knowing how data flows is crucial as more software programs are integrated into businesses. This makes Datadog a key software provider as the industry adopts more software solutions. Yet the stock is near its 52-week low, which I think is an excellent opportunity to purchase the stock. Here's why.Not only does Datadog offer its APM platform, but it also has log management and cloud security offerings. In fact, 80% of Datadog's customers use at least two of its products. However, only 16% use six or more, so the opportunity to "up-sell" customers is present with Datadog, especially since it has 15 different products under its roof. Continue reading