Why Datadog Is Out of the Doghouse After Its Latest Earnings Beat

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are up more than 20% this week after the data analytics platform provider announced strong third-quarter 2023 results and raised its full-year outlook.Datadog's quarterly revenue climbed 25% year over year to $547.5 million, translating to non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.45 per share. Both metrics easily outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, which called for earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $524.2 million. Delving deeper into those results, Datadog enjoyed continued strength with large customers; the number of customers generating annual recurring revenue (ARR) of at least $100,000 increased 20% year over year to 3,160. Datadog also remains comfortably cash flow positive, generating operating cash flow and free cash flow during the quarter of $152.8 million and $138.2 million, respectively.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel