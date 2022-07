Why Datadog Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a cloud-based monitoring and analytics company, were jumping this morning after an analyst initiated coverage of the company and put an outperform rating on its shares.The tech stock was up 9.4% as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed started coverage of Datadog today and put a $172 price target on the stock. It was trading at about $101 at the time of this writing. Continue reading