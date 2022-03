Why Datadog Stock Popped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud monitoring and cybersecurity company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) jumped more than 7% in early trading on Friday. As of 3 p.m. ET, the stock was still hanging onto most of those gains, and up about 4.7%.That's actually surprising, though, considering what just happened to Datadog.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading