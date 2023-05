Why Datadog Stock Rallied Hard on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) charged sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 16.5%. As of 11:43 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 16.1%.What sent the cloud monitoring, analytics, and security company higher were results that suggested the sky was not falling.For the first quarter, Datadog reported revenue of $481.7 million, up 33% year over year, resulting in non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Analysts' consensus estimates were calling for $469.8 million and EPS of $0.23, so Datadog exceeded expectations by a wide margin.