22.03.2022 20:08:31
Why Datadog Stock Ran Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 8.4%. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6%.The catalyst that sent the cloud monitoring and security company higher was an optimistic take by a Wall Street analyst who initiated coverage on the stock.BTIG analyst Gray Powell initiated coverage on Datadog stock, issuing a buy rating and assigning a price target of $175, according to The Fly. That suggests potential upside for investors of roughly 25% over the coming year compared to Monday's closing price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
