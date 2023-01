Why Datadog Stock Slumped on Wednesday (Hint: It Shouldn't Have)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were never able to gain any momentum on Wednesday, falling by as much as 5.9%. By the time the market closed, shares had recovered somewhat, but the stock was still down by 4.3%.What was curious about the move is that several analysts addressed the prospects of the cloud stock Wednesday, and nearly all of them had good things to say.Wedbush analyst Taz Koujalgi initiated coverage of Datadog with an outperform (buy) rating and $101 price target, suggesting potential upside of 40%. The analyst cited a "long runway for growth" due to the company's "unique combination" of growth at scale and its 20%-plus free cash flow margins. Continue reading