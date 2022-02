Why Datadog Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) leaped 12.2% on Thursday after the monitoring platform for cloud applications reported impressive fourth-quarter growth metrics. Datadog's revenue rocketed 84% year over year to $326.2 million, fueled by strong customer gains. The cybersecurity company had over 2,000 customers set to spend at least $100,000 on its platform annually as of the end of 2021, a 63% increase from the year-ago period.Moreover, Datadog's operating income improved to $8.5 million, up from a loss of $8.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Its net income, in turn, checked in at $7.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $16.2 million, or $0.05 per share.Continue reading