26.01.2023 21:44:18
Why Datadog Stock Was Best-in-Breed on Thursday
Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rallied on Thursday, surging as much as 6.5%. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.1%.While the rebounding market no doubt played a part in its ascent, the real reason Datadog gained ground was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage of Datadog stock with an overweight (buy) rating. At the same time, the analyst assigned a price target of $95, which suggests potential gains for investors of 34%, compared to Wednesday's closing price.Continue reading
