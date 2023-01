Why Datadog Stock Was Best-in-Breed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rallied on Thursday, surging as much as 6.5%. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.1%.While the rebounding market no doubt played a part in its ascent, the real reason Datadog gained ground was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst.Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage of Datadog stock with an overweight (buy) rating. At the same time, the analyst assigned a price target of $95, which suggests potential gains for investors of 34%, compared to Wednesday's closing price.Continue reading