Why Datto Holdings Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of Datto Holdings (NYSE: MSP), a security and cloud-based software solutions company, skyrocketed this morning after the company announced that it will be acquired by Kaseya, an IT management and security company.The tech stock was up by 20.9% as of 11:58 a.m. ET. Datto's management said in a press release that it had entered into an agreement to sell the company to Kaseya in a $6.2 billion all-cash deal. Existing Datto shareholders will receive $35.50 per share as part of the transaction. Continue reading