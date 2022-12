Why DBV Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) were soaring 19% higher as of 11:33 a.m. ET on Friday. The big gain came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted a partial clinical hold on a late-stage clinical study evaluating Viaskin Peanut 250 microgram patch (DBV712) in children between the ages of four and seven with peanut allergies. The FDA placed DBV Technologies' phase 3 study of DBV712 on partial clinical hold in September 2022. At the time, the agency specified four changes to the clinical trial's design that were needed to support a potential future regulatory submission: DBV made all of the required changes to the FDA's satisfaction and will also conduct a separate safety study. The agency will now allow the company's late-stage study of DBV712 to move forward.Continue reading