Why DBV Technologies Stock Popped Again Today

A mere day after its stock rose by nearly 20%, biotech DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) experienced a much stronger leap on Thursday. Shares of the company, which is developing a patch product to treat peanut allergies, ascended by nearly 80%.Still buoyed by the highly positive clinical update it posted about Viaskin Peanut Wednesday, DBV Technologies stock surged again after delivering an encouraging follow-up. Thursday morning, the company announced that it's getting some coin to keep the development train running.DBV is receiving $194 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing from the sale of a combination of nearly 33 million of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants granting holders the right to buy more than 28 million.Continue reading