Why Dell Stock Sank 10.3% Last Month

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) slumped 10.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tech stock saw sell-offs in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings release and bearish pressures impacting the broader market Dell published its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 24, posting sales that came in ahead of the market's targets and earnings that fell short of the average analyst estimate. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.72 on revenue of $28 billion, while the average analyst target had called for adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share on revenue of $27.32 billion.