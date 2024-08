Why Dell Stock Was Crushing the Market This Week

Being tagged as a top stock pick can do wonders for a company's share price. For proof, just look at Dell 's (NYSE: DELL) run-up in the past few days. The tech hardware company's shares ballooned by 19% in price week to date as of late Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Much of Dell's lift over the period was due to that selection. Before market open on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase flagged the company as one of its new top picks, adding it to its Analyst Focus List. The bank's rationale is that Dell has suffered disproportionally from investor concerns about tightening margins in the segment of computer servers capable of handling significant artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. Because of this, the company's analysts believe, Dell stock was punished more than other AI-associated titles in the recent investor pullback from AI stocks. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool