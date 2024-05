Why Dell Technologies Stock Jumped This Week

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) were moving higher this week, primarily on reports that Dell had won a substantial percentage of contracts relating to Tesla's AI server buildout.Additionally, AI stocks were up broadly this week after Alphabet announced new products at its annual developer conference, including adding an AI overview to Google searches. That seemed to stoke another round of investor enthusiasm for AI stocks.Dell stock finished the week up 14.2%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel