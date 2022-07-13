|
13.07.2022 19:03:55
Why Delta Air Lines Is Leading the Entire Airline Sector Down Today
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the first airline out of the gate with earnings, and the company's disappointing results and tepid guidance are rippling through the entire sector. Shares of Delta fell as much as 8% on Wednesday morning, while shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) all fell as much as 5%.Airline investors are coming into earnings season not sure what to expect. Strong summer vacation demand is expected to prop up revenue, but those gains are likely to be at least somewhat offset by higher fuel and labor costs. Throw in a shortage of pilots and concerns about summer congestion, and it is hard to predict just how much airlines will be able to benefit from that strong demand.On Tuesday, American gave the industry a boost when it said that it expects its results from the now-completed quarter to come in within expectations. But on Wednesday, Delta became the first airline to actually publish results, and investors are not pleased with what they are seeing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|29,70
|-4,52%
|Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S
|0,03
|1,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen mit schwachem Start -- ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.