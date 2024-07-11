|
11.07.2024 17:33:02
Why Delta Stock Is Losing Altitude Today
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second-quarter results that were roughly in line with estimates, but the airline is damping expectations for the important summer vacation season.Investors are looking for alternative accommodations, sending shares of Delta down as much as 10% at the open and down 6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.The airline industry enjoyed a period of robust demand following the pandemic, but with interest rates and inflation on the rise and concerns growing about the health of the consumer there are questions about how long the skies will remain crowded.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:03
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: So performt der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Delta Air Lines-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Delta Air Lines-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Taylor Swift boost fails to allay discounting fears at Delta (Financial Times)