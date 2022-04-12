|
Why Delta Stock Soared Today Through the Market's Turbulence
While the S&P 500 index descended into negative territory on Monday, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock kept its nose up and gained altitude. The incumbent carrier's shares rose an even 4% on the day, due in no small part to a price target boost from an analyst. That analyst was Jefferies' Sheila Kahyaoglu, who now feels Delta is worth $45 per share, up substantially from her previous level of $38. As the new target is nearly 20% higher than the current stock price, Kahyaoglu is maintaining her buy recommendation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
