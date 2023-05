Why Desktop Metal and Stratasys Stocks Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, investors applauded 3D printer maker Stratasys ' (NASDAQ: SSYS) announcement of an apparently impressive quarter in which the company seemed to earn a $0.02 per share profit, when investors had expected a loss (which indeed happened).A few days ago, I explained why investors who bid up Stratasys stock 10% on the news were making a mistake, and why Stratasys' business isn't going as great as it appears. And now it seems that its management agrees with me -- because it has decided to buy an entirely different business: Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM).As of 10:50 a.m. ET today, Stratasys stock is up 0.5%, and Desktop Metal is up 2.9%. Continue reading