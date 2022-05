Why Desktop Metal Stock Fell Apart Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a maker of 3D printers, got cut literally in half on Tuesday -- down 53% as of 3:15 p.m. ET, despite the company reporting first-quarter revenue ahead of expectations. The problem: Desktop Metal also reported earnings way below expectations. Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast that Desktop Metal would lose $0.13 per share on sales of $41.6 million. In fact, the company lost $0.22 per share, despite sales coming in at $43.7 million.Image source: Getty Images.