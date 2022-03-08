Why Desktop Metal Stock Just Popped 11%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of industrial 3D printer maker Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) stock jumped after the company beat analyst sales projections this morning, and are up 11% as of 11 a.m. ET.Wall Street had forecast that Desktop Metal would book sales of only $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Instead, the company reported sales of $56.7 million -- and then followed that up with a prediction of better-than-expected sales in fiscal 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading