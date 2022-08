Why Devon Energy, Tellurian, and Core Laboratories Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oil and gas explorer Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), LNG terminal company Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL), and energy services company Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) were rallying today, up 7.3%, 6%, and 5.5%, respectively, as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.Each of these companies plays in a different part of the energy sector, so it's no surprise their rally came in conjunction with a rise in oil and natural gas prices today, the result of an incrementally bullish report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).On Thursday, the IEA raised its oil-demand outlook for the rest of 2022, increasing its forecast by 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 99.7 million bpd globally. In response, oil prices were up about 3%.