Why Devon Energy Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in February

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) slumped 14.7% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The oil stock fell due to lower oil prices and the company's fourth-quarter results. Oil prices slipped a bit last month. The U.S. oil price benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), dropped 2.3% in February, closing around $77 a barrel. Warmer winter weather cooled off oil prices last month by impacting demand for home heating fuels. Lower oil prices affect the cash flows of producers like Devon Energy . The company also felt the pinch of lower oil prices last quarter. It realized $77.44 per barrel in the period, its lowest level of the year and down significantly from the peak of $95.80 per barrel in the second quarter. Continue reading