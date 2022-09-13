|
13.09.2022 18:23:26
Why DexCom, Teladoc Health, and Veeva Systems Shares Are Slumping Today
The U.S. Department of Labor announced its latest data on inflation this morning. According to the report, the Consumer Price Index rose by an unsightly 8.3% in August relative to the same period a year ago. U.S. stocks, as a result, are mostly in the red Tuesday morning. Growth-dependent healthcare stocks are taking this news particularly hard today. As of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of the continuous glucose monitoring giant DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were down by 5.95%, the telemedicine services company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) saw its stock decline by 6.75%, and the healthcare-software company Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) was lower by 3.55%. What's the common thread connecting these disparate healthcare stocks today? Wall Street is deeply concerned that red-hot inflation will curtail consumer spending in 2023, even for vital goods and services such as diabetes care, doctor visits, and clinical studies for important new drugs. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DexCom Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DexCom Inc.
|88,92
|-2,83%
|Teladoc Inc
|31,84
|-0,83%