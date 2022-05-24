Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Why DexCom Is Down More Than 11% on Tuesday
DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are lower to the tune of 11.4% as of 12:40 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, caught up in a broad sell-off. Reports that it's mulling an acquisition of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) may be exacerbating the weakness.It wouldn't be a mismatch. Insulet makes the Omnipod insulin delivery system for diabetics, while DexCom manufactures continuous glucose monitors. The two companies target the same basic market, and could cross-sell one another's devices. It's also conceivable that each outfit's proprietary technology could be combined with the other's to create an even more marketable diabetes-management solution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
