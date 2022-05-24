+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Why DexCom Is Down More Than 11% on Tuesday

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are lower to the tune of 11.4% as of 12:40 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, caught up in a broad sell-off. Reports that it's mulling an acquisition of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) may be exacerbating the weakness.It wouldn't be a mismatch. Insulet makes the Omnipod insulin delivery system for diabetics, while DexCom manufactures continuous glucose monitors. The two companies target the same basic market, and could cross-sell one another's devices. It's also conceivable that each outfit's proprietary technology could be combined with the other's to create an even more marketable diabetes-management solution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

DexCom Inc. 270,35 -1,76% DexCom Inc.
On 18,32 -8,58% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Mittwoch zu. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost.

