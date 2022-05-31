|
31.05.2022 17:12:29
Why DexCom Stock Is Jumping Today
Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were jumping 4.5% as of 10:49 a.m. ET on Tuesday after rising as much as 12.4% earlier in the day. The gain came after the company issued a public statement about reports that it's in discussions about a potential merger with Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD). DexCom stated that its policy is usually "not to comment on rumors or speculation." But in this case, the company confirmed that it "is not in active discussions regarding a merger transaction at this time." Investors appeared to breathe a sigh of relief that DexCom isn't considering merging with Insulet. The primary concern with a potential transaction would have been the timing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
