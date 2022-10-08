|
08.10.2022 01:12:30
Why DexCom Stock Popped on Friday, Even as the Market Crumbled
Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) surged higher on Friday, rising as much as 10.6%. At the end of the trading day, the stock was still up 7.3%, even as the broader market indexes crumbled.The catalyst that sent the medical device maker higher was a pending decision by Medicare that could be a game changer.Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien raised his price target on DexCom to $120, up from $110, while maintaining an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. This would represent a 17% gain compared to Thursday's closing price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
