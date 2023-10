Why DexCom Stock Rallied on Monday

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) surged higher on Monday, gaining as much as 5.3%. As of 3:04 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.6%.The catalyst that sent the medical device maker higher was bullish commentary by one Wall Street analyst.Leerink analysts initiated coverage of DexCom with an outperform rating, while simultaneously assigning a $110 price target, according to The Fly. This would represent potential gains of 44% compared to the stock's closing price on Friday. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel