Why Dialysis Stocks Plunged Today

Shares of several major dialysis stocks plunged on Wednesday after Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) indicated one of its diabetes treatments could also be used to treat chronic kidney disease.Dialysis products and services providers were broadly negative in early trading, including drops of around 19% each as of 12:00 p.m. EDT for DaVita (NYSE: DVA), Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM), and Fresenius Medical (NYSE: FMS). Novo Nordisk stock was up around 4% on the news.In a press release issued after the market closed yesterday, Novo Nordisk announced the decision to stop its kidney outcomes trial FLOW nearly a year earlier than expected. The FLOW trial began in 2019 and was studying the effect of a once-weekly dose of semaglutide versus a placebo in on the progression of renal impairment in 3,500 people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.