Why Diamondback Energy, Centennial Resource Development, and Transocean Rallied on Monday

Shares of U.S. oil and gas producers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), along with deepwater drilling rig provider Transocean (NYSE: RIG) all rallied big on Monday, rising 5.8%, 5.5%, and 7%, respectively, as of 3:50 p.m. ET.Oil stocks found their footing as oil prices rose more than 2% Monday. The rise in oil has come after a month-long decline from the June peaks; however, it appears as though prices may be stabilizing in this area, which would still enable producers to make handsome profits while also incentivizing new drilling.A huge heatwave, along with more tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war over the weekend, may be helping to put a floor under oil and gas prices today. In addition, a prominent analyst published a bullish note on U.S. oil stocks, citing Diamondback specifically as a favorite. Continue reading