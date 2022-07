Why Diamondback Energy Stock Jumped 12% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) gained 12.3% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was an impressive showing by the oil company, especially considering that the S&P 500 tumbled 20.6% during that period. Fueling the oil stock's rally were higher oil prices, which gave it the cash to return more money to its shareholders. Crude oil prices skyrocketed more than 40% during the first half of 2022. Oil supplies tightened due to underinvestment during the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those supply issues arose when demand was strengthening, fueled by the continued easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions. Continue reading