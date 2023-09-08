|
08.09.2023 22:11:04
Why Did Alteryx Stock Fall 29% in August?
Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) dropped 28.8% last month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's quarterly earnings results revealed dramatically slowing sales that came in well below expectations. That's a recipe for disaster for high-valuation growth stocks that rely on bullish investor sentiment about the future.Alteryx reported just 4% revenue growth in the second quarter, which was nearly 8% lower than Wall Street's expectation. The company's 22% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) suggested that things aren't quite as bad as the headline figure, but the results are still worrisome.Alteryx cited difficult macroeconomic conditions as headwinds for new bookings growth. While customer retention was high, the company is also struggling with worse-than-expected upselling. Some of its largest expansion plans with existing customers wound up being delayed or reduced, hurting the top line. These factors led Alteryx to slash its full-year revenue forecast roughly 5% to $930 million, cutting its annual growth outlook from around 15% to 10%. The company is also hiring new sales executives to combat these issues, which could be a warning sign to skeptical investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.