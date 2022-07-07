|
07.07.2022 08:00:39
Why did Barclays revoke my unused overdraft?
It told me it would have a negative impact on my credit ratingBarclays recently sent me a letter advising it will be revoking my agreed overdraft, unless I instructed it otherwise, as I have not used it in 12 months. I informed them that I wished to keep it for peace of mind, but was told by a call centre agent that the decision could not be overturned and that an unused overdraft would negatively affect my credit rating. This £300 overdraft limit has been in place since 2008 when I was earning the minimum wage and has never once been used. During that time, my earnings have increased and I have been approved for a mortgage and various loans and credit cards. So is having an unused overdraft really detrimental to my creditworthiness?ES, Surbiton, SurreyYou wouldn’t think so, and credit reference agency Experian confirmed that it does not include overdrafts in its credit scoring process. The personal finance advice websites I checked only mentioned the risks of maxing out an overdraft. However, Barclays told me that it reviews customers’ arranged overdrafts annually and plans to remove those that have remained unused. Why? Because, while an unused overdraft does not actually affect a credit rating, it can be detrimental to an “affordability check” which, to the uninitiated, sounds pretty much the same thing. Continue reading...
