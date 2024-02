Why Did Berkshire Hathaway Sell 100% of Its Markel Stock?

Led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is known for its long-term investing strategy. Many of its larger positions have remained in its portfolio for decades.Given the company's usual patience, it was surprising to see it buy $620 million of Markel (NYSE: MKL) stock in early 2022, only for the entire stake to be liquidated last quarter.Clearly something changed after Berkshire originally took its position, but given a recent pullback in Markel stock, there's reason to believe that Buffett and Berkshire could be back soon. This may be your chance to buy Markel stock before that happens.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel