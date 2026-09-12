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12.09.2026 08:00:00

Why Did Billionaire Israel "Izzy" Englander More Than Double His Stake in AbbVie Stock and Start a Position in SpaceX Stock?

If you're not familiar with Israel "Izzy" Englander, you might want to be. He's the founder of the Millennium Management hedge fund -- and a billionaire, suggesting that his fund has done quite well. Indeed, the company recently sported a valuation near $100 billion, per Bloomberg.

Many investors like to watch what the most famous investors, like Izzy Englander, are buying or selling. One interesting recent move by Englander's fund was to take a position in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). Millennium recently bought some 17.6 million shares of SpaceX stock, worth nearly $3 billion.

Millennium Management's Israel "Izzy" Englander. Image source: Getty Images.

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